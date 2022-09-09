Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Stock Price Down 29.1%

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 29.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.69.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $3.8482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

