Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. 127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.2576 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

