Investors Purchase High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.69. Xerox has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xerox by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 242,119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xerox by 3,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

