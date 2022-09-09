Traders Purchase High Volume of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Put Options (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,133 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average volume of 1,556 put options.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.81.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,303 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 123,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 58,541 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,930,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 50,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

