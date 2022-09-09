Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of TRP opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

