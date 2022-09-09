Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 14,457 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 171% compared to the typical volume of 5,340 put options.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.

NYSE ASAN opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.82. Asana has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

