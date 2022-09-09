Griffon Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,771 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,961% compared to the average daily volume of 474 call options.

Griffon Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. Griffon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $34.46.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.