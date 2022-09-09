ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,786 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,645 call options.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOIL opened at $77.28 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000.

