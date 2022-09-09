Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,082 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,385% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 call options.

Bird Global Stock Performance

NYSE BRDS opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Bird Global has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Analysts anticipate that Bird Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

