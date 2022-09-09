Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,082 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,385% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 call options.
Bird Global Stock Performance
NYSE BRDS opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Bird Global has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $9.29.
Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Analysts anticipate that Bird Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BRDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Bird Global Company Profile
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
