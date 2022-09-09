Ormat Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,070 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 488% compared to the average daily volume of 522 call options.

In related news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 433,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,890,000 after purchasing an additional 214,353 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.47. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

