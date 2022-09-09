CIBC Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LB. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$33.20 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$32.80 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 23.22.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

