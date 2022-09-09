National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.77.
National Bank of Canada Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$89.51 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.38 and a 12 month high of C$106.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.41. The company has a market cap of C$30.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
