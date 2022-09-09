National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.77.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$89.51 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.38 and a 12 month high of C$106.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.41. The company has a market cap of C$30.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.

Insider Activity

About National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

