CIBC Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.27.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$125.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$174.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$118.24 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$124.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.44.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

About Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total value of C$518,149.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,222.21. In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total value of C$518,149.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,222.21. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$29,096.43. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347.

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.