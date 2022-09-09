Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$77.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$86.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

TSE BNS opened at C$72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$76.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$82.37. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$69.95 and a 1 year high of C$95.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

