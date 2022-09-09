Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) PT Lowered to C$1.80

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

