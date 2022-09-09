Kistos’ (KIST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($8.82) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s current price.

Kistos Price Performance

Shares of LON:KIST opened at GBX 568 ($6.86) on Wednesday. Kistos has a 12-month low of GBX 270.40 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 665 ($8.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £470.67 million and a P/E ratio of -11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 524.53.

Get Kistos alerts:

About Kistos

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.