Kistos’ (KIST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($8.82) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s current price.
Kistos Price Performance
Shares of LON:KIST opened at GBX 568 ($6.86) on Wednesday. Kistos has a 12-month low of GBX 270.40 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 665 ($8.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £470.67 million and a P/E ratio of -11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 524.53.
About Kistos
Featured Articles
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.