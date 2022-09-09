Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 660 ($7.97) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 516 ($6.23) to GBX 601 ($7.26) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 709.50 ($8.57).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 640.40 ($7.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 627.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 613.80. The firm has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,463.08.

In other news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total value of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

