Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 596 ($7.20) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AUTO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.97) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.70) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 709.50 ($8.57).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 640.40 ($7.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2,463.08. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 627.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 613.80.

In related news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

