NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NRR. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.39) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on NewRiver REIT from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 79.10 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71. The company has a market cap of £245.00 million and a PE ratio of 3,955.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.20. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.60 ($1.23).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

