Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 4,200 ($50.75) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 3,248 ($39.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,557.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,658.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,847.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,195.75 ($26.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

