Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,380 ($40.84) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

Clarkson Price Performance

CKN opened at GBX 2,665 ($32.20) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,206.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,299.81. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,630 ($31.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,225 ($51.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. The stock has a market cap of £812.80 million and a P/E ratio of 1,345.96.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

