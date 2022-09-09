NEXT (LON:NXT) PT Lowered to GBX 6,000

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

LON NXT opened at GBX 5,816 ($70.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.92. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 5,578 ($67.40) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($102.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,290.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,243.80.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($68.97) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($82,764.62).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

