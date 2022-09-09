Haleon (LON:HLN) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

HLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 368 ($4.45) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 325.20 ($3.93).

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HLN opened at GBX 260.15 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08). The firm has a market cap of £24.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,734.33.

Insider Transactions at Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

In other news, insider John Young acquired 80,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51). In related news, insider Dave Lewis purchased 63,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). Also, insider John Young purchased 80,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51).

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.