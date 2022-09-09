Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 3,170

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($30.94) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,772.50 ($45.58).
Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,551 ($30.82) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,581.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,679.58. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12,147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
