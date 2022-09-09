Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given New €142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €130.00 ($132.65) to €142.00 ($144.90) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($123.47) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

AEOXF opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.85. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

