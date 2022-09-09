Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,200 at Morgan Stanley

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,150 ($25.98) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,983.00.

Shares of CMPGY opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

