Morgan Stanley Lowers MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Price Target to €212.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €230.00 ($234.69) to €212.00 ($216.33) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($212.24) to €200.00 ($204.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.33.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

