BHP Group’s (BHP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

BHP Group Trading Up 2.8 %

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,180 ($26.34) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The company has a market capitalization of £110.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,240.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,505.01.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

