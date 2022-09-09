Morgan Stanley Lowers Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,380

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,528.33.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

