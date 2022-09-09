Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT Lowered to GBX 295 at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.00.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

