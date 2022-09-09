JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 6,000

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXGPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($96.97) to GBX 6,450 ($77.94) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,823.00.

NEXT Stock Performance

NXGPF stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.50.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

