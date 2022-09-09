Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 155 at Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,354 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.