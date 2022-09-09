Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 155 at Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of VOD opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
