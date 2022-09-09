Investors Buy Large Volume of Newell Brands Put Options (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,692 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 2,039 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,353.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 284,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,896,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 190.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 957,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 86,311 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

