Freshpet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,387 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the average daily volume of 1,098 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.