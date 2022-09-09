Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Raised to €210.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DBOEY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($167.35) to €178.00 ($181.63) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.
Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
