Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) PT Lowered to €14.50

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($14.80) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

