Credit Suisse Group Trims BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Target Price to CHF 335

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 411 to CHF 335 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BELIMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.00.

Get BELIMO alerts:

BELIMO Price Performance

Shares of BLHWF opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.56. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $330.00 and a twelve month high of $600.00.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.