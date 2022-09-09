Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target to €75.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Scout24 from €75.00 ($76.53) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Scout24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. Scout24 has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

