Investors Purchase High Volume of Zillow Group Put Options (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 57,150 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 171% compared to the average volume of 21,079 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ Z opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $104.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

