Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,170

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Peel Hunt lowered Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,594.00.

WTBDY stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. Whitbread has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $12.12.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

