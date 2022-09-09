Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. The company has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 580,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,696,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,006,000 after buying an additional 2,884,932 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.