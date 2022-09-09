Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,837.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,707.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,518.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,459.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,719 shares of company stock worth $10,246,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

