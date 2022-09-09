Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $429,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,950.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,683 shares of company stock worth $6,106,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,079,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 187,185 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

