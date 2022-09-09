ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,302.22.

ASOS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

