Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $333.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.