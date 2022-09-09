Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

NYSE YUM opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.21. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,286,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after buying an additional 121,018 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

