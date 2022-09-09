BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Alithya Group Trading Down 0.5 %
ALYA opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.
Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alithya Group
Alithya Group Company Profile
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.