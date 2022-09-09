BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Alithya Group Trading Down 0.5 %

ALYA opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alithya Group

Alithya Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,946,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 132,057 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,602,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 84,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

