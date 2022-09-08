Prudential PLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Starbucks by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after buying an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

