United Services Automobile Association Has $10.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VTI stock opened at $199.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

