Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $98,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $199.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

